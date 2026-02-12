Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Five reasons Trump’s plan for Ukrainian elections and a peace referendum will only prolong the war

By Stefan Wolff, Professor of International Security, University of Birmingham
Tetyana Malyarenko, Professor of International Security, Jean Monnet Professor of European Security, National University Odesa Law Academy
The US president’s plan for Ukraine looks far-fetched and one-sided – but it might buy Volodymyr Zelensky and his allies valuable time.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What dating apps are really optimizing. Hint: it isn’t love
~ How anti-ICE organising in Minnesota reactivated mutual aid networks started after George Floyd’s murder
~ How children’s play with everyday objects can encourage skills needed for STEM success
~ The war after the war: How violence is passed down through generations
~ FDA rejects Moderna’s mRNA flu vaccine application - for reasons with no basis in the law
~ I wrote a BBC drama about hope in a ‘left-behind’ town – but Britain changed faster than I could script it
~ Broken legs, skier’s thumb and ‘sled head’: just some of the injuries risked by Winter Olympians
~ The science behind the trend for showering in the dark before bed
~ Vinegar Valentines: how cruel Victorians sent insulting cards to their unwanted suitors
~ Fall in love Roman-style by playing boardgames
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter