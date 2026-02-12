Tolerance.ca
Fall in love Roman-style by playing boardgames

By Tim Penn, Lecturer in Roman and Late Antique Material Culture, University of Reading
Summer Courts, X in Roman archaeology, University of Reading
For ancient Romans, many of the gestures now associated with Valentine’s Day would be unfamiliar, if not completely puzzling. Love and desire were not confined to a single day, nor expressed through standardised tokens of romance. There were no cards written (or forgotten), flowers purchased (at inflated prices) or eateries teaming with lovers. Instead, intimacy was negotiated through daily social encounters, leisure activities and moments of shared experience.

Ancient evidence – texts, art, and material remains – show that games were everywhere in the RomanThe Conversation


© The Conversation -
