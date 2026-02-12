Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Using books as discussion prompts can help children with language delay

By Judith Mary Hutchings, Professor of Clinical Psychology, Director Centre for Evidence Based Early Intervention, Bangor University
Since the pandemic, more children have been starting school without being “school-ready”.

In 2022-23, 33% of all children starting reception in England did not have the skills needed for success in school, rising to 45% of children receiving free school meals.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
