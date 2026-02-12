Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The US is starving Cuba of fuel – here’s what a deal between them could look like

By Nicolas Forsans, Professor of Management and Co-director of the Centre for Latin American & Caribbean Studies, University of Essex
Cuba has reached a breaking point that even its crisis-hardened leadership cannot ignore. It is running out of fuel amid US pressure, having last received oil on January 9 from Mexico. This has prompted airlines such as Air Canada to cancel all flights to Cuba, hitting the tourism lifeline that accounts for most of the island’s foreign currency.

Massive power outages are now routine, and the UN has warned of a possible “humanitarian…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What dating apps are really optimizing. Hint: it isn’t love
~ How anti-ICE organising in Minnesota reactivated mutual aid networks started after George Floyd’s murder
~ How children’s play with everyday objects can encourage skills needed for STEM success
~ The war after the war: How violence is passed down through generations
~ FDA rejects Moderna’s mRNA flu vaccine application - for reasons with no basis in the law
~ I wrote a BBC drama about hope in a ‘left-behind’ town – but Britain changed faster than I could script it
~ Broken legs, skier’s thumb and ‘sled head’: just some of the injuries risked by Winter Olympians
~ The science behind the trend for showering in the dark before bed
~ Five reasons Trump’s plan for Ukrainian elections and a peace referendum will only prolong the war
~ Vinegar Valentines: how cruel Victorians sent insulting cards to their unwanted suitors
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter