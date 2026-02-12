Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Matt Goodwin’s ‘English ethnicity’ rhetoric: it’s important to ask why politicians want to sort people into categories

By Ros Williams, Senior Lecturer in Digital Media and Society, University of Sheffield
For Reform parliamentary candidate and former academic Matt Goodwin: “Englishness is an ethnicity that is deeply rooted in a people that can trace their roots back over generations.” By contrast, he argues, liberal progressives believe “anybody can be English as long as they sign a piece of paper and identify with Englishness.”

This is not a novel definition, and for some, it may be completely uncontroversial. It’s not surprising that some people living in England can trace their ancestors back many generations.

But attempting to define a particular “ethnicity” is also an…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What dating apps are really optimizing. Hint: it isn’t love
~ How anti-ICE organising in Minnesota reactivated mutual aid networks started after George Floyd’s murder
~ How children’s play with everyday objects can encourage skills needed for STEM success
~ The war after the war: How violence is passed down through generations
~ FDA rejects Moderna’s mRNA flu vaccine application - for reasons with no basis in the law
~ I wrote a BBC drama about hope in a ‘left-behind’ town – but Britain changed faster than I could script it
~ Broken legs, skier’s thumb and ‘sled head’: just some of the injuries risked by Winter Olympians
~ The science behind the trend for showering in the dark before bed
~ Five reasons Trump’s plan for Ukrainian elections and a peace referendum will only prolong the war
~ Vinegar Valentines: how cruel Victorians sent insulting cards to their unwanted suitors
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter