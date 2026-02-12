Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nepali poet Mani Lohani on life, literature, and the world of poetry

By Sangita Swechcha
Sangita Swechcha of Global Voices interviewed Mani Lohani about his long career in writing and television journalism, his impact on Nepali poetry and fiction, and themes that shape his work.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ten classic films that used rain to transform a scene
~ Why has the 20mph limit become such a political issue in the Welsh election?
~ Valentine’s Day won’t fix your relationship – but attachment theory might explain it
~ An existentialist philosopher on why we should not let fear dictate love
~ Deaths of 31 people in UK’s worst small boat disaster caused by government’s ‘systemic failure' – the Cranston inquiry conclusions explained
~ Why are safety concerns being raised inside Porton Down, Britain’s nerve centre of chemical and biological research?
~ Hesitation is costly in sports but essential to life – neuroscientists identified its brain circuitry
~ Swarms of AI bots can sway people’s beliefs – threatening democracy
~ More than a feeling – thinking about love as a virtue can change how we respond to hate
~ Addiction affects your brain as well as your body – that’s why detoxing is just the first stage of recovery
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter