Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Valentine’s Day won’t fix your relationship – but attachment theory might explain it

By Martin Graff, Senior Lecturer in Psychology of Relationships, University of South Wales
As Valentine’s Day approaches, restaurant bookings fill up and couples exchange cards, flowers and carefully chosen gifts. For some, it’s a day of closeness and connection. For others, it can bring anxiety, disappointment or emotional distance.

These different reactions may feel deeply personal. But in terms of psychology, they may reflect something much deeper – how we learned to attach to other people in childhood.

Attachment theory offers a powerful way of understanding why romantic relationships…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nepali poet Mani Lohani on life, literature, and the world of poetry
~ Ten classic films that used rain to transform a scene
~ Why has the 20mph limit become such a political issue in the Welsh election?
~ An existentialist philosopher on why we should not let fear dictate love
~ Deaths of 31 people in UK’s worst small boat disaster caused by government’s ‘systemic failure' – the Cranston inquiry conclusions explained
~ Why are safety concerns being raised inside Porton Down, Britain’s nerve centre of chemical and biological research?
~ Hesitation is costly in sports but essential to life – neuroscientists identified its brain circuitry
~ Swarms of AI bots can sway people’s beliefs – threatening democracy
~ More than a feeling – thinking about love as a virtue can change how we respond to hate
~ Addiction affects your brain as well as your body – that’s why detoxing is just the first stage of recovery
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter