Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

An existentialist philosopher on why we should not let fear dictate love

By Henry Somers-Hall, Professor of Philosophy, Royal Holloway, University of London
Let’s begin with a story from the beginnings of western philosophy that doesn’t sit well with existentialist thought.

In Plato’s Symposium, a character called Aristophanes gives an account of love. He tells us that human beings originally had doubled bodies, with two heads, four arms and four legs. As a punishment for threatening the gods, however, Zeus cut each of them in half.

Now, these half humans,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
