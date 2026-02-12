Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Deaths of 31 people in UK’s worst small boat disaster caused by government’s ‘systemic failure' – the Cranston inquiry conclusions explained

By Travis Van Isacker, Senior Research Associate, School of Sociology, Politics and International Studies, University of Bristol
The deaths of at least 31 people in the Channel on November 24 2021 were “avoidable”, an independent inquiry has found. The final report of the Cranston inquiry highlights known problems at HM Coastguard that were not resolved, calling them a “significant, systemic failure on the part of government”, which led to this crossing becoming Britain’s deadliest small boat disaster.

The reportThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
