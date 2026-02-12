Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Citizenship voting requirement in SAVE America Act has no basis in the Constitution – and ignores precedent that only states decide who gets to vote

By John J. Martin, Assistant Professor of Law, Quinnipiac University
The House has passed a bill to require proof of citizenship for voting. Although it likely won’t become law, the bill raises constitutional questions.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
