Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Water in the dams, but South Africa’s taps are dry: essential reads on a history of bad management

By Caroline Southey, Founding Editor, Africa, The Conversation
The answers to what needs to be done to solve the chronic water crisis in South Africa’s towns and cities have been known for some time.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
