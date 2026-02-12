Tolerance.ca
Why brands can become emotional lifelines in times of crisis

By Laetitia Mimoun, Associate Professor in Marketing at ESCP Business School, ESCP Business School
Julien Schmitt, Professeur de Marketing, ESCP Business School
When times are tough, household brands and consumer rituals provide a source of comfort, reaffirming family identity and a sense of togetherness.The Conversation


