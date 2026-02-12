Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Spain social media ban for under-16s: here’s what we know so far, and what we don’t

By Tatiana Íñiguez Berrozpe, Profesora Titular del área de Sociología, Universidad de Zaragoza
Ana Cebollero Salinas, Profesora Facultad de Educación Universidad de Zaragoza, Universidad de Zaragoza
Carmen Elboj, Full Professor, Universidad de Zaragoza
Pablo Bautista Alcaine, Profesor Ayudante Doctor, Universidad de Zaragoza
Since news broke of Spain’s social media ban for children under the age of 16, debate has raged online, in the media, in homes and in schools. Many of us have rushed to share opinions but in truth, we don’t currently know the details of the amendment. And these details amount to much more than just the small print.

What we do know


The President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, has stated that the ban on access to social media will force digital platforms to introduce effective age verification…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
