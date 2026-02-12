Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Iran’s current unrest can be traced back to the 1979 revolution

By Mehmet Ozalp, Professor of Islamic Studies, Head of School, The Centre for Islamic Studies and Civilisation, Charles Sturt University
The recent unrest in Iran, with the third mass protests in the past six years, has left the theocratic regime wounded but not out.

Iran is no stranger to such unrest. In 1979, similar circumstances led to the Iranian revolution. However, Iranians soon became disappointed that the revolution did not deliver what they had been promised. So while the ideology of the revolution collapsed, the regime remains in place.

To understand this, we need to go back to the emergence of modern Iran.

Read more: Iran’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Who is the new face of China’s Year of the Fire Horse? Draco Malfoy, of course
~ AI threatens to eat business software – and it could change the way we work
~ Why do I get ‘butterflies in my stomach’?
~ Italy hosted the Winter Olympics 70 years ago. What was it like, and what’s changed?
~ Yes, men have a biological clock too. But it’s not just age that affects male fertility
~ That e-bike you bought your teen might be an illegal electric motorbike – and the risks are real
~ Next UN Secretary-General Should Champion Rights
~ Hong Kong: Conviction of Activist’s Father a Grim Milestone
~ Trump administration losing credibility with judges and grand juries – a former federal judge explains why this is “remarkable and unprecedented”
~ How bird poo fuelled the rise of Peru’s powerful Chincha Kingdom
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2026 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS