Why do I get ‘butterflies in my stomach’?

By Amy Loughman, Senior Lecturer in Psychology, The University of Melbourne
“Butterflies in the stomach” is that fluttery, nervous feeling you might have before a job interview, giving a speech or at the start of a romance.

It’s a cute description for one part of the fight-or-flight response that can kick in if you’re excited or afraid.

But what exactly are these butterflies? Why can we feel them in our stomach? And is there anything we can do about them?


Threat alert


These “butterflies” – along with a raised heart rate, sweating and feeling “jumpy” – are part of your survival mode. That’s when the part of your…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
