Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Yes, men have a biological clock too. But it’s not just age that affects male fertility

By Theresa Larkin, Associate Professor of Medical Sciences, University of Wollongong
Men’s sperm numbers and fertility also decline with age. If you’re planning to have kids in the future, here’s what you need to know.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why do I get ‘butterflies in my stomach’?
~ Italy hosted the Winter Olympics 70 years ago. What was it like, and what’s changed?
~ That e-bike you bought your teen might be an illegal electric motorbike – and the risks are real
~ Next UN Secretary-General Should Champion Rights
~ Hong Kong: Conviction of Activist’s Father a Grim Milestone
~ Trump administration losing credibility with judges and grand juries – a former federal judge explains why this is “remarkable and unprecedented”
~ How bird poo fuelled the rise of Peru’s powerful Chincha Kingdom
~ How Indigenous ideas about non-linear time can help us navigate ecological crises
~ 4 lessons NZ should take from another summer of weather disasters
~ For $40, you can name a star for your Valentine. But it won’t mean much
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter