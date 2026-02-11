That e-bike you bought your teen might be an illegal electric motorbike – and the risks are real
By Dorina Pojani, Associate Professor in Urban Planning, The University of Queensland
Richard J. Buning, Research Lead, UQ Micromobility Research Cluster, The University of Queensland
From serious injuries to thrill-seeking rideouts, teens on overpowered e-bikes have provoked a media frenzy. But the risks of these vehicles is very real.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, February 11, 2026