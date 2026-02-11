Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Next UN Secretary-General Should Champion Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The United Nations General Assembly at UN Headquarters in New York City, January 15, 2026. © 2026 Cristina Matuozzi/Sipa via AP Photo United Nations member countries will select a new UN secretary-general this year to succeed António Guterres in January 2027. The change in leadership comes at a time when human rights and democracy, as well as the international organizations created to uphold those principles and provide lifesaving assistance, are under unprecedented attack.So far member countries have formally nominated only two candidates: former…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
