Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong: Conviction of Activist’s Father a Grim Milestone

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Anna Kwok, a Hong Kong activist exiled in the US, in Washington, DC, July 10, 2023. ( © 2024 Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters (New York) – A Hong Kong court’s conviction of the father of a prominent US‑based democracy activist on February 11, 2026, reflects the Chinese government’s escalation of its campaign of transnational repression, Human Rights Watch said today.The West Kowloon Magistrates’ Court convicted Kwok Yin-sang, 68, of a national security offense. He is the father of Anna Kwok, 28, the former executive director of the Washington DC-based Hong Kong Democracy…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
