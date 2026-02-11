Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How bird poo fuelled the rise of Peru’s powerful Chincha Kingdom

By Jo Osborn, Assistant Professor of Anthropology, Texas A&M University
Emily Milton, Peter Buck Postdoctoral Fellow, Smithsonian Institution
Jacob L. Bongers, Tom Austen Brown Postdoctoral Research Associate, University of Sydney
In new research, biochemical analyses align with imagery and historical sources to show how the pre-Inca Chincha society turned guano into a source of power.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Trump administration losing credibility with judges and grand juries – a former federal judge explains why this is “remarkable and unprecedented”
~ How Indigenous ideas about non-linear time can help us navigate ecological crises
~ 4 lessons NZ should take from another summer of weather disasters
~ For $40, you can name a star for your Valentine. But it won’t mean much
~ West Bank: UN rights chief warns against deepening Israeli control over Palestinian land
~ Acquittal of Palestine Action Protesters Spotlights UK’s Protest Crackdown
~ US-Nigeria Security Cooperation Should Prioritize Rights
~ What should Keir Starmer do about Wes Streeting? A leadership expert on how to handle rivals in your team
~ How Bad Bunny brought activism to the Super Bowl stage
~ East London is at high risk of extreme flooding – here’s how to limit the damage
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter