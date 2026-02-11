How bird poo fuelled the rise of Peru’s powerful Chincha Kingdom
By Jo Osborn, Assistant Professor of Anthropology, Texas A&M University
Emily Milton, Peter Buck Postdoctoral Fellow, Smithsonian Institution
Jacob L. Bongers, Tom Austen Brown Postdoctoral Research Associate, University of Sydney
In new research, biochemical analyses align with imagery and historical sources to show how the pre-Inca Chincha society turned guano into a source of power.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, February 11, 2026