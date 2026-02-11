Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Indigenous ideas about non-linear time can help us navigate ecological crises

By Philip McKibbin, PhD Candidate, Sydney Environment Institute, University of Sydney
Māori, for instance, do not place the present at the centre; as some researchers put it, ‘there is no centre’.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Trump administration losing credibility with judges and grand juries – a former federal judge explains why this is “remarkable and unprecedented”
~ How bird poo fuelled the rise of Peru’s powerful Chincha Kingdom
~ 4 lessons NZ should take from another summer of weather disasters
~ For $40, you can name a star for your Valentine. But it won’t mean much
~ West Bank: UN rights chief warns against deepening Israeli control over Palestinian land
~ Acquittal of Palestine Action Protesters Spotlights UK’s Protest Crackdown
~ US-Nigeria Security Cooperation Should Prioritize Rights
~ What should Keir Starmer do about Wes Streeting? A leadership expert on how to handle rivals in your team
~ How Bad Bunny brought activism to the Super Bowl stage
~ East London is at high risk of extreme flooding – here’s how to limit the damage
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter