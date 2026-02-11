Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What should Keir Starmer do about Wes Streeting? A leadership expert on how to handle rivals in your team

By Stefan Stern, Visiting Professor of Management Practice, Bayes Business School, City St George's, University of London
Having survived what looked a lot like a coup attempt, Prime Minister Keir Starmer now needs to decide how to move forward. One of the biggest problems in the immediate term is what to do with his health secretary, Wes Streeting.

Streeting has long been named as a contender to replace Starmer – and has made no secret of his personal ambitions. Like every other cabinet minister, he made a statement in support of Starmer after the Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar publicly…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Acquittal of Palestine Action Protesters Spotlights UK’s Protest Crackdown
~ US-Nigeria Security Cooperation Should Prioritize Rights
~ How Bad Bunny brought activism to the Super Bowl stage
~ East London is at high risk of extreme flooding – here’s how to limit the damage
~ Menopause, hormones and the brain: how hormone therapy could help protect against Alzheimer’s
~ ‘It ain’t no unicorn’: meet the researchers who’ve interviewed 130 Bigfoot hunters
~ Below freezing but still moving: How salamanders stay active in winter
~ Tumbler Ridge shootings highlight the need for mental health support for survivors and their community
~ Democracy dies in broad daylight: the Trump administration’s frontal assault on the free press
~ AI could mark the end of young people learning on the job – with terrible results
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter