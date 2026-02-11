Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Bad Bunny brought activism to the Super Bowl stage

By Belinda Zakrzewska, Assistant Professor of Marketing, University of Birmingham
Flavia Cardoso, Associate Professor in Business and Economics
Jannsen Santana, Assistant Professor in Marketing, TBS Education
After days of controversy in which Donald Trump complained about the acts and said he would not attend, and alternative “all-American” entertainment was lined up, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny took to the stage of the much-hyped halftime show of Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Expectations were high, a fact reflected in the unprecedented number of viewers who tuned in. Bad Bunny’s show surpassed 135.4…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
