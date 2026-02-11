Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Menopause, hormones and the brain: how hormone therapy could help protect against Alzheimer’s

By George E. Barreto, Associate Professor in Cell Biology and Immunology, Department of Biological Sciences, University of Limerick
Miguel G. Borda, Consultant in Geriatric Medicine, Department of Neurology, Universidad de Navarra
As dementia and other neurodegenerative diseases become more common worldwide, researchers are searching urgently for ways to protect the brain as we age. One area attracting growing attention is hormones, particularly the role of hormone therapy during and after menopause.

This interest is partly driven by the fact that women develop Alzheimer’s disease more often than men, especially after midlife, suggesting that hormonal changes around menopause may influence long-term brain health.

Our research has focused on tibolone, a synthetic form of hormone…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
