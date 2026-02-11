Tolerance.ca
Democracy dies in broad daylight: the Trump administration’s frontal assault on the free press

By Kristin Skare Orgeret, Professor of Journalism and Media Studies, Oslo Metropolitan University
Lea Hellmueller, Associate Professor and Associate Dean of Research, City St George's, University of London
When the billionaire owner of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, bought the Washington Post from the Graham family in 2013, he promised a “golden era to come”. In February 2017, one month into Donald Trump’s first term as US president, the paper adopted the motto: “Democracy Dies in Darkness”, reflecting the perceived threat posed by Trump’s authoritarian leanings and the suggestion that Moscow had interfered in the 2016 election.

That motto was turned against Bezos last week when it was announced that the Post was


