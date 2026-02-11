Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Teens see social media, more than school, as the place to learn about race and faith

By Karl Kitching, Professor of Public Education, University of Birmingham
Aslı Kandemir, Research fellow, Department of Management, University of Birmingham
Shajedur Rahman, Honorary Research Fellow in Education, University of Birmingham
For most young people, learning about social and political issues doesn’t start with a textbook. It starts with a phone.

While debates intensify about whether to impose a social media ban on under-16s in the UK, it’s important to consider how social media can be a route for learning as well as potential harm.

Young people aged 14-15 are at a crucial stage in terms of their developing awareness…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
