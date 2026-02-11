Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Understanding the difference between apathy and depression can be lifesaving for people with brain disorders

By Aderonke Agboji, Assistant Professor, University of Northern British Columbia
Fiona MacDonald, Associate Professor, Political Science, University of Northern British Columbia
One of the biggest barriers to diagnoses of brain disorders is that symptoms — particularly those of apathy — can be mistaken for depression, resulting in inappropriate treatment and poorer health.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
