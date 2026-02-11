Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Public healthcare and contracting out: can it work? Global review presents some answers

By Zoheb Khan, Researcher, Centro Brasileiro de Análise e Planejamento (CEBRAP); University of Johannesburg
Frederico Haddad, Pesquisador Cebrap, Centro Brasileiro de Análise e Planejamento (CEBRAP)
Leslie London, Head of the Division of Public Health Medicine in the School of Public Health and Family Medicine, University of Cape Town
Universal health coverage – ensuring everyone can get quality, affordable healthcare when they need it – is one of the targets of the Sustainable Development Goals.

But progress towards meeting this target has been elusive, especially in developing countries. In recent years, existing weaknesses in public health systems have been magnified by the COVID pandemic, strained public budgets, rising public debt and climate change-related risks.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
