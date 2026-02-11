Cape Town’s wildflowers are a world treasure: six insights from a new checklist
By Dian Spear, Senior research scientist, Stellenbosch University
Nicola van Wilgen-Bredenkamp, Research associate, Stellenbosch University
Patricia Holmes, plant ecologist, Stellenbosch University
Ronell R Klopper, Extraordinary Lecturer, University of Pretoria
Tony Rebelo, Scientist, South African National Biodiversity Institute
The latest checklist of Table Mountain flora shows that Cape Town is still a global hotspot for threatened flowering plants.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, February 11, 2026