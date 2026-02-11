Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vagus nerve stimulation: from TikTok tips to clinical trials

By Arshad Majid, Professor of Cerebrovascular Neurology, School of Medicine and Population Health, University of Sheffield
The vagus nerve has quietly shaped how our bodies function for thousands of years. Recently, it has moved into the spotlight, especially in wellness culture, where manipulating it is often described as a way to calm the body, reset the nervous system or even treat a wide range of conditions.

As someone who researches the vagus nerve in clinical settings, I think it is important to explain what it actually does, what we know so far and where claims run ahead of the evidence.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
