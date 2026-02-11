Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Will artificial snow save the ski industry in the long run – or curse it?

By Paolo Aversa, Professor of Strategy, King's College London
Heavy demands for energy and water risk locking ski resorts into a model that climate change will ultimately make unviable.The Conversation


© The Conversation

© The Conversation -
