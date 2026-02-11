Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Love stories of the Berlin Wall – couples reunited via tunnels, hot air balloons and zip wires

By Kelly Hignett, Senior Lecturer in History, Leeds Beckett University
The people of Berlin woke on August 13 1961 to discover that their city had been split in two.

Despite the earlier cold war division of Germany into east and west after 1945, the border between the two halves of Berlin had remained open, allowing most Germans to travel, mix and mingle freely across the city. This abruptly changed in 1961 when the East German authorities closed the Berlin border and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
