Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why is US health care still the most expensive in the world after decades of cost-cutting initiatives?

By Patrick Aguilar, Managing Director of Health, Washington University in St. Louis
In announcing its “Great Healthcare Plan” in January 2026, the Trump administration became the latest in a long history of efforts by the U.S. government to rein in the soaring cost of health care.

As a physician and professor studying the intersection of business and health, I know that the challenges in reforming the sprawling U.S. health care system are immense. That’s partly for…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Toronto’s Project South charges point to systemic issues beyond police corruption
~ Vagus nerve stimulation: from TikTok tips to clinical trials
~ Valentine’s day: can 36 questions really change your love life?
~ Will artificial snow save the ski industry in the long run – or curse it?
~ Why Aristotle would hate Valentine’s Day – and his five steps to love
~ Love stories of the Berlin Wall – couples reunited via tunnels, hot air balloons and zip wires
~ Reading to young kids improves their social skills − and a new study shows it doesn’t matter whether parents stop to ask questions
~ Winter sports scream glamour, but women’s ski-wear falls short when it comes to actually skiing
~ What is and isn’t new about US bishops’ criticism of Trump’s foreign policy
~ Distrust and disempowerment, not apathy, keep employees from supporting marginalized colleagues
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter