Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Martha Washington’s enslaved maid Ona Judge made a daring escape to freedom – but the National Park Service has erased her story from Philadelphia exhibit

By Timothy Welbeck, Director of the Center for Anti-Racism, Temple University
On the evening of May 21, 1796, Ona Judge made the daring decision to free herself.

Considering the prominence of her owner, the laws of the time and the dangerous trek to New Hampshire, a place where she could discreetly live freely, the act carried remarkable risk. Nevertheless, she slipped out of the President’s House undetected while the first family dined.

The house, then located at the intersection of 6th…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Toronto’s Project South charges point to systemic issues beyond police corruption
~ Vagus nerve stimulation: from TikTok tips to clinical trials
~ Valentine’s day: can 36 questions really change your love life?
~ Will artificial snow save the ski industry in the long run – or curse it?
~ Why Aristotle would hate Valentine’s Day – and his five steps to love
~ Love stories of the Berlin Wall – couples reunited via tunnels, hot air balloons and zip wires
~ Reading to young kids improves their social skills − and a new study shows it doesn’t matter whether parents stop to ask questions
~ Winter sports scream glamour, but women’s ski-wear falls short when it comes to actually skiing
~ What is and isn’t new about US bishops’ criticism of Trump’s foreign policy
~ Why is US health care still the most expensive in the world after decades of cost-cutting initiatives?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter