Living in space can change where your brain sits in your skull – new research
By Rachael Seidler, Professor of Applied Physiology & Kinesiology, University of Florida
Tianyi (Erik) Wang, Graduate Student in Applied Physiology and Kinesiology, University of Florida
These changes aren’t permanent – the brain goes gradually back to normal after coming back to Earth. Understanding the physical effects of spaceflight helps plan space missions.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, February 11, 2026