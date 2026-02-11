Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Slovenia: Amnesty joins Constitutional Court challenge to stop vulnerable communities being stripped of critical social support

By Amnesty International
Slovenian authorities must amend the ‘Security Law’ and end punitive seizures of social assistance which disproportionately affect the Roma community, said Amnesty International today as the Legal Network for the Protection of Democracy, a collaboration of NGOs Amnesty International Slovenia is a part of, filed an appeal to Slovenia’s Constitutional Court.  This harmful law is being used to target individuals and communities that already face daily discrimination, exclusion and poverty The Act on Urgent Measures […] The post Slovenia: Amnesty joins Constitutional Court challenge to stop vulnerable…


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
