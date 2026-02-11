Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mexico City: Create Care Law Grounded on Disability Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Participants in the International Day of Persons with Disabilities demonstration in Mexico City, 2022. © 2022 Human Rights Watch (Mexico City) – The Mexico City Congress should seriously consider a proposal submitted by a coalition led by people with disabilities during its new session, Human Rights Watch said today. That proposal urges lawmakers to adopt a rights-based framework grounded in autonomy, participation, and independent living for care and support legislation.The Coalition, Cuidados Sí; Apoyos También (Care Yes; Supports Too), is made up largely of…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Meanjin has been resurrected by QUT, in a clever move
~ Four symbolic moments in Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show
~ View from The Hill: Angus Taylor quits frontbench, declaring Sussan Ley can’t lead Liberal Party ‘as it needs to be led’
~ Sudan’s latest peace plan: what’s in it and does it stand a chance?
~ Who is Angus Taylor and could he cut it as opposition leader?
~ What the troubling use of the term ‘ghettos’ reveals about Denmark’s attitude towards immigration
~ Southern right whales are having babies less often, but why?
~ CAR: Special Criminal Court at serious risk of closure in 2026 due to lack of funding
~ ‘New Zealanders are inventive by necessity’: how the master clown Philippe Gaulier shaped NZ theatre
~ Workers Unpaid for Renovating Saudi Prince’s Tangier Palace
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter