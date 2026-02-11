Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: Angus Taylor quits frontbench, declaring Sussan Ley can’t lead Liberal Party ‘as it needs to be led’

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Leadership aspirant Angus Taylor resigned from the shadow cabinet on Wednesday night, but when the Liberal Party will vote on the leadership remained up in the air.

After a day of high tension in the party, Taylor went to Ley’s office to quit at about 7:15pm. But in the meeting he did not actually call for a spill or explicitly declare he was challenging.

Taylor, 59, from the right of the party, told the media later: “I don’t believe Sussan Ley is in a position to be able to lead the party as it needs to be led from here.

"The situation right now is devastating…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Mexico City: Create Care Law Grounded on Disability Rights
~ Meanjin has been resurrected by QUT, in a clever move
~ Four symbolic moments in Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show
~ Sudan’s latest peace plan: what’s in it and does it stand a chance?
~ Who is Angus Taylor and could he cut it as opposition leader?
~ What the troubling use of the term ‘ghettos’ reveals about Denmark’s attitude towards immigration
~ Southern right whales are having babies less often, but why?
~ CAR: Special Criminal Court at serious risk of closure in 2026 due to lack of funding
~ ‘New Zealanders are inventive by necessity’: how the master clown Philippe Gaulier shaped NZ theatre
~ Workers Unpaid for Renovating Saudi Prince’s Tangier Palace
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter