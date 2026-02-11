Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Sudan’s latest peace plan: what’s in it and does it stand a chance?

By Samir Ramzy, Researcher, Helwan University
US president Donald Trump’s advisor on Arab and African Affairs, Massad Boulos, announced in February 2026 that Washington and three Middle East states – Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates (collectively known as the Quad) – were close to finalising a detailed initiative aimed at ending Sudan’s war. The plan resembled the roadmap shared by the Quad in September 2025.

According…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
