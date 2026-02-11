Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Who is Angus Taylor and could he cut it as opposition leader?

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Angus Taylor has all the on-paper qualifications to be opposition leader. But there are big questions over how well he could do the job, when a miracle worker is needed to lift the struggling Liberal Party from its existential crisis.

Taylor’s political story so far is regarded by many observers and not a few colleagues as one of unfulfilled promise.

If he wins the leadership, he would take over with the party at its lowest, considered to have no prospect of victory at the 2028 election. The first realistic chance for Taylor, now 59, of becoming prime minister would be…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Mexico City: Create Care Law Grounded on Disability Rights
~ Meanjin has been resurrected by QUT, in a clever move
~ Four symbolic moments in Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show
~ View from The Hill: Angus Taylor quits frontbench, declaring Sussan Ley can’t lead Liberal Party ‘as it needs to be led’
~ Sudan’s latest peace plan: what’s in it and does it stand a chance?
~ What the troubling use of the term ‘ghettos’ reveals about Denmark’s attitude towards immigration
~ Southern right whales are having babies less often, but why?
~ CAR: Special Criminal Court at serious risk of closure in 2026 due to lack of funding
~ ‘New Zealanders are inventive by necessity’: how the master clown Philippe Gaulier shaped NZ theatre
~ Workers Unpaid for Renovating Saudi Prince’s Tangier Palace
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter