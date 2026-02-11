Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Southern right whales are having babies less often, but why?

By Claire Charlton, Leader of Australian Right Whale Research Program, College of Science and Engineering, Flinders University
For decades, southern right whales have been celebrated as one of conservation’s success stories.

Once driven to the brink of extinction by commercial whaling, southern right whales slowly returned to Australian coastlines through the late 20th century. Their recovery reflected the power of international protection, marine sanctuaries and long-term science working together.

But our new research shows this success story is changing. We drew on more than 30 years of continuous shore-based monitoring of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Mexico City: Create Care Law Grounded on Disability Rights
~ Meanjin has been resurrected by QUT, in a clever move
~ Four symbolic moments in Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show
~ View from The Hill: Angus Taylor quits frontbench, declaring Sussan Ley can’t lead Liberal Party ‘as it needs to be led’
~ Sudan’s latest peace plan: what’s in it and does it stand a chance?
~ Who is Angus Taylor and could he cut it as opposition leader?
~ What the troubling use of the term ‘ghettos’ reveals about Denmark’s attitude towards immigration
~ CAR: Special Criminal Court at serious risk of closure in 2026 due to lack of funding
~ ‘New Zealanders are inventive by necessity’: how the master clown Philippe Gaulier shaped NZ theatre
~ Workers Unpaid for Renovating Saudi Prince’s Tangier Palace
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter