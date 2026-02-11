Tolerance.ca
CAR: Special Criminal Court at serious risk of closure in 2026 due to lack of funding

By Amnesty International
The Special Criminal Court (SCC) of the Central African Republic is at serious risk of closure in 2026, potentially depriving thousands of victims and survivors of war crimes and crimes against humanity of justice and reparations, Amnesty International said today. The organization is calling on states to make urgent financial contributions to the court to […] The post CAR: Special Criminal Court at serious risk of closure in 2026 due to lack of funding appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
