Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia: Excessive Force Used Against Herzog Protesters

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image New South Wales police confront demonstrators in Sydney protesting Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s visit to Australia, February 9, 2026. © 2026 Andrew Quilty (Sydney) New South Wales police used apparent excessive force against people protesting Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s visit to Australia, Human Rights Watch said today.Video footage verified by Human Rights Watch from a rally in Sydney on February 9, 2026, shows police punching protesters lying on the ground, violently dispersing people kneeling in prayer, and charging at and pepper spraying protesters. The…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ CAR: Special Criminal Court at serious risk of closure in 2026 due to lack of funding
~ ‘New Zealanders are inventive by necessity’: how the master clown Philippe Gaulier shaped NZ theatre
~ Workers Unpaid for Renovating Saudi Prince’s Tangier Palace
~ Women and young girls bear the brunt of Mali’s worsening security crisis
~ Munich Security Conference: Amnesty chief warns attacks on international law are undermining global security
~ Hong Kong: Conviction of ‘wanted’ activist’s father a ‘disturbing escalation’
~ From Bridgerton to Heated Rivalry, what’s the secret to a good book-to-TV romance?
~ If you live in public housing, what rights do you have to stay in your home?
~ They escaped appalling conditions in scam factories. Now, they are living on the streets in Cambodia
~ Importing gas locks NZ into fossil fuels for longer – just as clean energy surges
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter