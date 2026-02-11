Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Workers Unpaid for Renovating Saudi Prince’s Tangier Palace

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The port in Tangier, Morocco, July 7, 2024. © 2024 Wilfrid Esteve/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images (Beirut) – At least 50 Moroccan companies and hundreds of their workers have not been compensated for at least US$5 million worth of renovation and maintenance work at a palace in Tangier owned by a Saudi prince, Human Rights Watch said today.Moroccan company representatives said that their efforts to get compensation have been futile despite repeated assurances by Saudi companies and palace representatives that they will provide payment. It remains unclear which entities…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
