If you live in public housing, what rights do you have to stay in your home?

By Bill Swannie, Senior Lecturer, Thomas More Law School, Australian Catholic University
More than 540,000 people live in public housing in Australia. Recent court cases show how tenants can challenge relocation when laws aren’t properly followed.The Conversation


