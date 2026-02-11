Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

They escaped appalling conditions in scam factories. Now, they are living on the streets in Cambodia

By Ivan Franceschini, Lecturer, Chinese Studies, The University of Melbourne
Charlotte Setijadi, Lecturer in Asian Studies, The University of Melbourne
Ling Li, PhD Candidate in Technology Facilitated Modern Slavery, Ca' Foscari University of Venice
Thousands of people from Indonesia, China and Africa are waiting for help to return home, but the process has been slow and many are increasingly desperate.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
