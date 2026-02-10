Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

An illegal bioweapons lab was found in a Las Vegas garage. It’s a warning for Australia

By Brendan Walker-Munro, Associate Professor (Law), Southern Cross University
The rise of AI and synthetic biology has made deadly diseases look like a ‘low-risk, high-reward’ option for would-be terrorists.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
