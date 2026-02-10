Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How do Winter Olympians train compared to summer games athletes?

By Monica Kelly, Lecturer in Applied Sport Science Practice, Deakin University
The Australian Olympic Committee has sent its second-largest Winter Olympics team of 53 athletes in ten sports to Italy for the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

Every athlete has a unique story of how they got to the pinnacle of their sport, but training methods can vary substantially.

This is especially relevant when it comes to the differences between athletes preparing for the summer and winter games.

Read more: Milan…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Importing gas locks NZ into fossil fuels for longer – just as clean energy surges
~ Are video game developers using AI? Players want to know, but the rules are patchy
~ Is Wuthering Heights actually romantic? Heathcliff would say no
~ Exercise can be as effective as medication for depression and anxiety – new study
~ An illegal bioweapons lab was found in a Las Vegas garage. It’s a warning for Australia
~ Liberals facing wipe-out in South Australian lower house: new poll
~ Will drinking hot water help me lose weight, clear my skin or treat cramps?
~ Australia: Excessive Force Used Against Herzog Protesters
~ Australian sport still has a gender-based violence problem. Our new guide might help tackle it
~ EU: Approval of safe country rules another attack on the right to asylum
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2026 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS