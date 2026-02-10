Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia: Excessive Force Used Against Herzog Protesters

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image New South Wales police confront demonstrators in Sydney protesting Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s visit to Australia, February 9, 2026. © 2026 Andrew Quilty (Sydney) New South Wales police used apparent excessive force against people protesting Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s visit to Australia, Human Rights Watch said today.Video footage verified by Human Rights Watch from a rally in Sydney on February 9, 2026, shows police punching protesters lying on the ground, violently dispersing people kneeling in prayer, and charging at and pepper spraying protesters. The…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australian sport still has a gender-based violence problem. Our new guide might help tackle it
~ EU: Approval of safe country rules another attack on the right to asylum
~ Hungary's Prosecution of a Pride Organizer is a Warning to All Protesters
~ Mali’s Military Junta Escalates Assault on Free Expression
~ The SAVE Act Threatens Voting Rights
~ Loneliness at work matters more than we think
~ 5 New Zealand music acts keeping te reo Māori alive and rocking
~ Christchurch terror appeal: why now, and what is really being decided?
~ These five short video games work like poems – and they’re ideal for Valentine’s Day
~ Replacing humans with machines is leaving truckloads of food stranded and unusable
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter