Australian sport still has a gender-based violence problem. Our new guide might help tackle it

By Kirsty Forsdike, Principal Research Fellow and Associate Professor, La Trobe Rural Health School, La Trobe University
Aurélie Pankowiak, Research Fellow, Institute for Health and Sport, Victoria University
Mary Woessner, Associate professor, Victoria University
Natalie Galea, Senior Research Fellow, University of Sydney
Samantha Marshall, PhD Candidate, La Trobe University
Research shows gender-based violence in sport is widespread: between a quarter and three-quarters of women within sport report experiencing some form of psychological, physical or sexual violence during their sporting lives.

These experiences happen across all levels of sport and affect not only athletes but also coaches, officials, volunteers and administrators.


